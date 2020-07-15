Assam blames returnees for 118% rise in Covid-19 cases in 2 weeks

Guwahati: Assam has registered 118 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases in in the past two weeks because of return of around 300,000 people from other states, according to an official here on Wednesday.
Given the spike, the state government has taken a series of steps, including door-to-door tests in vulnerable areas and 21-day lockdown in the Kamrup (Metro) district.
From 8,547 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths on July 1, the case number jumped to 18,666, an increase of 118 per cent, and toll to 46 on July 14, a senior Health and Family Welfare Department official told IANS.
The recovery rate had remained around 68 per cent in the past 14 days, the official added.
The state government has extended "total lockdown" in the Kamrup (Metro) district, for one more week till July 19, after the 14-day shutdown ended on Sunday.
Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, who is the Chairman of the executive committee of the Assam Disaster Management, said, "Due to extensive testing, isolation of people and other restrictive measures, the community spread of coronavirus has been contained to some extent. The spread is also showing downward trend. Further extension is aimed at containing the pandemic."
The main city of Assam, which has 11.20 lakh population, became most vulnerable to rapid spread of coronavirus. In the Kamrup (Metro) district, the number of cases has climbed to 8,500.
After the withdrawal of travel restrictions on May 4, over 300,000 people returned to Assam from different parts of the country, causing sharp rise in cases, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"We're passing through a difficult phase, but we shall overcome this with resolve and discipline. Come out and give your swabs. Testing is vital to eliminate the virus. The Health Department teams have reached out to thousands. The testing figures (Tuesday night) rose to 575,867," Sarma said.
Health officials said besides over 300,000 people returning to Assam from different parts of India, especially southern and northern regions, thousands others traversed the state to reach their homes in neighbouring states.
In terms of recovery and per million tests, Assam stands fourth among major states. "After the rapid antigen test, it was found that the infection was on decline in Guwahati," he said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'China gave better deal': Cong slams Modi Govt as Iran drops India from key railway project
CBSE 12th Topper 2020: Divyanshi Jain, Tushar Singh get 100% marks in all subjects
Also Read
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Trivandrum top district, JNV 1st among institutions
CBSE 12th result 2020 declared without Toppers List
Corona count declines in Mumbai, surges in rest of Maharashtra
Gujarat detects 915 new Corona cases Tuesday, tally surges past 43K
Modi govt imposes Rs 84 cr penalty on news agency PTI
Russia's Sechenov varsity claims successful human trials of Covid-19 vaccine
Tinkering With School Syllabus
'Shocking': Mamata as CBSE drops Secularism, other topics from syllabus
Apple rolls out new coding tools, here is full list with summary
NSDC India, Microsoft join hands to impart digital skills to 1 lakh youth
Outrage in India over Nepali PM Oli's Ayodhya claims
India created a fake Ayodhya: Nepali PM
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory
Vikas Dubey killed in shootout with STF: UP Police
'Mein huin Vikas Dubey': UP gangster surrenders in Bollywood style