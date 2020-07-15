CBSE 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 10th (CBSE Class Xth) result 2020 on the CBSE offficial website cbseresults.nic.in today i.e. Wednesday July 15, 2020.
The overall Pass Percentage of 2020 Class 10 CBSE Board exam is 91.46, according to the Xth result declared today.
With an overall Pass Percentage of 99.28, Kerala's Trivandrum has emerged as the district topper in CBSE Class 10 exam 2020. Trivandrum was the top district in CBSE Class 12th also. Trivandrum is followed by Chennai, which has registered 98.95% result.
Like previous year, girl students have out-performed the boys. A total of 93.31% of girls who appeared cleared the exam, while for boys the pass percentage remains the same as 2019 at 90.14%.
Besides the official website cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE Class Xth result can be checked on cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Class 10 CBSE students can also check their results via SMS.
Students can use the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre) to check their result.
The CBSE will also provide Class X digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE. DigiLocker can also be accessed from your mobile phone on Android and iOS platforms.
Students can also view their Class 10th results on UMANG mobile application which is available for android, iOS and windows based smart phone.
CBSE Class 10th Results 2020 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.
CBSE Class 10th results of all regions including CBSE Delhi, CBSE Mumbai, CBSE Ahmedabad, CBSE Hyderabad, CBSE Chennai, CBSE Bengaluru, CBSE Kolkata, CBSE Kerala and other states have also been declared today. The results of CBSE Dubai, CBSE UAE, CBSE Riyadh and other international centers are also declared simultaneously.
The CBSE board exam results are normally declared in the month of May. However, CBSE 2020 exam results are delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
This year CBSE 10th result will be declared by an assessment policy finalised by the CBSE and shared to the Supreme Court of India. This is because the CBSE could not conduct all the papers of Class 10 board exams 2020 due to the lockdown. The board therefore decided to calculate the final score of the students based on the assessment policy it shared with the Supreme Court of India.
According to the CBSE assessment policy for the year 2020, the subjects for which exams could not be held, marks will be calculated as ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student has already given the exam.
In case a student has appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two and for limited students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered.
According to the Class 10 result 2019 released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the overall Pass Percentage was 91.1%.
Trivandrum region tops again with 99.85% result. In class 12 CBSE exam 2019 as well as 2018 CBSE 10th exam the region was the district topper.
Trivandrum is followed by Chennai (99%), Ajmer (95.89%), Panchkula (93.72%), Prayagraj (92.55%), Bhubaneswar (92.32%), Patna (91.86%), Dehradun (89.04%), Delhi (80.97%) and Guwahati (74.49%).
