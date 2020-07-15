logo
Maharashtra FYJC Online Admission 2020: Students registration from July 26

FYJC 2020 Online Registration of students i.e. filling of Part 1 form was earlier supposed to start from July 15

Wednesday July 15, 2020 8:44 AM, ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2020

Maharashtra FYJC Online Admission 2020: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State will start Online Registration of students willing to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2020-21 from July 26 through the official website 11thadmission.org.in.

FYJC 2020 Online Registration of students i.e. filling of Part 1 form was earlier supposed to start from July 15. But, as per the FYJC 2020 Admission Notification and 11th Admission Time Table released Tuesday, Part 1 form filling will start on July 26, 2020.

"FYJC Mock Registration"

Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra is however starting "Mock Registration" for the students from Thursday July 16, 2020.

The last date of Mock and Demo Registration is July 24, 2020. "All the entries and data submitted during the Mock Registration will be destroyed before the actual registration begins on July 26", the education department said.

"FYJC Admission Website"

Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State has also launched a new website for FYJC admission this year.

FYJC or Class 11 admission in Maharashtra is done online in six regions including - Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amaravati. The school department had separate website for the six cities and regions till 2019.

This year however Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State has launched a centralised website "11thadmission.org.in" using which a student from any of the the six regions can directly jump to the option of their choice for registration and other updates.

The Online Admission Process for First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the year 2020 was earlier started with the colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other cities of Maharashtra filling their details and available seats.

The last date for the colleges to fill details is July 22. Last date to verify details is July 24, as per the FYJC 2020 Admission Schedule.

The Maharashtra School Education Department has asked all colleges in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati to complete registration, fill details of available seats, medium of instruction and other important details on the FYJC website.

"FYJC Admission 2020 Process"

The first step for FYJC 11th Admission is filling of the Part 1 form. According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2020, Part One form filling will start from July 26, 2020.

FYJC Part One involves basic and personal details of students and preference list of colleges. Interested students will need to go to the FYJC 2020 website to fill the Part One form. Part One Form can be filled before the declaration of Class 10 Matric result.

FYJC Part Two form will be filled only after Class 10 SSC result is declared.

