Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Date: July 16, Time: 01:00 pm

Wednesday July 15, 2020 8:44 PM, ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Date

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has finally decided to declare Maharashrea HSC 12th result 2020 tomorrow i.e. Thursday July 16, 2020.

According to the official announcement, Maha HSC result will be declared at 01:00 pm on the official website.

An estimated 1.40 million students from different districts of Maharashtra appeared for the HSC examinations vide around 7,000 higher secondary/junior colleges.

The Maharshtra board normally announces board exam result on its official website "mahresult.nic.in" at 01:00 pm.

Amid the rumours that Maharashtra HSC, Class 12th, Class XII 2020 result will be declared on this or that date, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had on June 17, 2020 said that the state plans to declare it in the second week of July.

Coronavirus delayed the result

The minister said that HSC Class 12th result declaration is delayed becuase of the lockdown imposed following the Coronavirus epidemic.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

The much-anticipated results will be declared online at 1 p.m. on Thursday simultaneously for all the nine Divisional Boards, said the MSBSHSE.

