Maruti Suzuki to recall 134,885 vehicles; read why

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India will recall a total of 134,885 vehicles of hatchback WagonR and sedan Baleno for a possible fuel pump issue.
"Maruti Suzuki India Limited today proactively announced to voluntarily undertake a recall for WagonR (1 litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018 and October 15, 2019 and Baleno (petrol) manufactured between January 8, 2019 and November 4,2019," the company said in a statement.
"The recall will cover 134,885 vehicles of both these models", the company said.
According to the company, it will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump.
"Faulty part will be replaced free of cost," the statement said.
"Owners of the vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealers in due course of time", Maruti Suzuki said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'China gave better deal': Cong slams Modi Govt as Iran drops India from key railway project
CBSE 12th Topper 2020: Divyanshi Jain, Tushar Singh get 100% marks in all subjects
Also Read
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Trivandrum top district, JNV 1st among institutions
CBSE 12th result 2020 declared without Toppers List
Corona count declines in Mumbai, surges in rest of Maharashtra
Gujarat detects 915 new Corona cases Tuesday, tally surges past 43K
Modi govt imposes Rs 84 cr penalty on news agency PTI
Russia's Sechenov varsity claims successful human trials of Covid-19 vaccine
Tinkering With School Syllabus
'Shocking': Mamata as CBSE drops Secularism, other topics from syllabus
Apple rolls out new coding tools, here is full list with summary
NSDC India, Microsoft join hands to impart digital skills to 1 lakh youth
Outrage in India over Nepali PM Oli's Ayodhya claims
India created a fake Ayodhya: Nepali PM
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory
Vikas Dubey killed in shootout with STF: UP Police
'Mein huin Vikas Dubey': UP gangster surrenders in Bollywood style