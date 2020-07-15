logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Business & Economy

Maruti Suzuki to recall 134,885 vehicles; read why

Faulty part will be replaced free of cost, Maruti Susuki said in a statement released today

Wednesday July 15, 2020 12:17 PM, IANS

Maruti Suzuki Recall News

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India will recall a total of 134,885 vehicles of hatchback WagonR and sedan Baleno for a possible fuel pump issue.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited today proactively announced to voluntarily undertake a recall for WagonR (1 litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018 and October 15, 2019 and Baleno (petrol) manufactured between January 8, 2019 and November 4,2019," the company said in a statement.

"The recall will cover 134,885 vehicles of both these models", the company said.

According to the company, it will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump.

"Faulty part will be replaced free of cost," the statement said.

"Owners of the vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealers in due course of time", Maruti Suzuki said.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.

Top Stories

Iran India China Rail Project

'China gave better deal': Cong slams Modi Govt as Iran drops India from key railway project

Logo