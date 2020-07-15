Microsoft, Citrix join hands to reimagine new, flexible workplace

San Francisco: Microsoft and desktop virtualisation leader Citrix have signed a multi-year agreement to reimagine the new, flexible workplace and help drive business continuity and growth in the Covid-19 pandemic times.
Microsoft will select Citrix Workspace as a preferred digital workspace solution, and Citrix will select Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud platform, moving existing on-premises Citrix customers to Microsoft Azure to enable people to work anywhere across devices.
Citrix and Microsoft will also provide joint tools and services to simplify and speed the transition of on-premises Citrix customers to Microsoft Azure.
"As organizations everywhere adapt to new ways of work, they will need to reimagine how and where work gets done," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on Tuesday.
"Together with Citrix, we will apply the power of Azure to this challenge, helping our customers seamlessly and securely connect their employees to their applications, so they can be more agile and productive wherever they are."
The companies will also devise a connected roadmap to include joint offerings comprised of Citrix Workspace, Citrix SD-WAN, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 sold through their direct sales forces via the Azure Marketplace and a robust community of channel partners.
Microsoft will lead sales with Citrix Cloud to move existing on-premises Citrix customers to Azure.
"Looking forward, hybrid work models will become the standard for many customers, requiring a flexible infrastructure to support, secure, and empower their teams," said David Henshall, President and CEO, Citrix.
"Together, Citrix and Microsoft can deliver a powerful digital workspace in a trusted and secure public cloud where employees can access everything they need to engage and be productive whether they are at home, in the office, or on the road."
Citrix will also invest in building a Microsoft-centric Citrix Workspace, providing deep integrations to optimize performance, functionality, and micro-apps for Windows Virtual Desktop and Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams.
In addition, Citrix will use Azure and Microsoft 365 across its operations to accelerate innovation and enhance productivity.
