WB 10th Madhyamik Result 2020 today at 09:30 am, direct link

Around 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exam 2020 that was concluded on February 27

Wednesday July 15, 2020 6:54 AM, ummid.com News Network

West Bengal 10th Result check

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to declare on its official websites "wbresults.nic.in" and wbbse.org Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 or West Bengal board SE result 2020 today i.e. Wednesday July 15, 2020.

The WBBSE 10th result 2020 will be declared by West Bengal board's Chairman and it will be available on the official website wbresults.nic.in today at 09:30 am.

Steps to check West Bengal board Class 10 Madhyamik result 2020

  1. Click here to go to the official website of the West Bengal Board: wbresults.nic.in.
  2. Click on "Madhyamik Pariksha Class – 2020 Result".
  3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the provided space.
  4. Click on Submit button.
  5. Take a print out for further reference

Around 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exam 2020 that was concluded on February 27. West Bengal board has decided not to release Merit List and toppers details this year. WB Madhyamik or 10th or Secondary result will be announced via a press conference at 9:30 am.

WB Madhyamik Pass Percentage 2019

West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10th) result in 2019 was declared on May 21. West Bengal had recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.07% in 2019 WB Madhyamik Class 10 exam.

Saugata Das from Mahammedpur Deshpran Vidyapith School in East Midnapore district of West Bengal ranked first in 2019. She had scored 694 (99.14%) of the total 700 marks.

Shreyashi Paul and Debasmitha Saha came 2nd with 98.71% i.e. 691 marks. Camelia Roy and Bratin Mondal had scored 98.43% i.e. 689 marks and came 3rd.

