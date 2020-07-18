46,516 and counting, Coronavirus fury in Gujarat intensifying

Gandhinagar: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat breached 46,000 mark, with 949 people testing positive on Friday. Total number of cases in the state stood at 46,516, the state health department said.
As many as 17 persons with COVID-19 infection died across the state, taking the toll to 2,108, the department said.
Besides, 770 patients were discharged in the state on Friday, taking the recoveries to 32,944.
Gujarat has witnessed nearly 14,000 Covid cases detected in seventeen days of July, almost each day with a new record. With an average of almost 816 cases daily, the state has registered 13,873 positive cases during these seventeen days.
Surat, the new hotspot for coronavirus in the state is also witnessing each day with a higher count than that of the previous day. Registering nearly 25 per cent of Friday's positive cases, Surat saw 234 cases. While on the declining trend, Ahmedabad saw 184 cases coming up.
Ahmedabad was followed by Vadodara 77, Rajkot 58, Bharuch 47, Bhavnagar 44, Junagadh 33, Gandhinagar 32, Navsari 30, Kheda and Mahesana with 21 each, Valsad 17, Jamnagar 16, Dahod, Kutch and Patan with 15 each.
On the other hand, Gir-Somnath and Surendranagar reported 13 new cases each, Sabarkantha 12, Banaskantha 11, Panchmahals 10, Anand 8, Morbi and Tapi with 5 each, Botad 4, Amreli and Mahisagar with 3 each, Chhota Udepur, Devbhumi Dwarka and Narmada registered one positive case each.
After witnessing 10 to 12 deaths for a couple of days, once again 17 fatalities were reported on Friday, where five patients died each in Surat and Ahmedabad, 2 each in Rajkot in Bhavnagar and one patient each died in Gandhinagar, Patan and Vadodara due to COVID-19.
The total number of Covid deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,543. 243 have died in Surat, 57 in Vadodara, 37 in Gandhinagar, 24 in Aravalli, 20 in Patan, 16 in Panchmahals, 16 deaths each in Rajkot and Bhavnagar, 15 deaths in Banaskantha, 14 deaths each in Mahesana and Kheda, 13 deaths in Anand and 11 have died in Bharuch.
The death toll rate of Ahmedabad which used to be around 81 per cent of the total toll is gradually getting lower. On Friday, it has come down a bit to 73.19 per cent. Gujarat's mortality rate is 4.53 per cent, which has come down a bit, is still one of the higher in the country.
On Friday, the health authorities carried out the maximum number of RT-PCR tests carried out in 24 hours, 12,830. Till now the health authorities have conducted over 5 lakh tests, 5,12,000 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat.
Out of a total RT-PCR tests carried out in the state, 4,65,484, have been found negative.
There are 11,464 active cases, out of which the condition of 11,393 is stable, whereas 71 critical patients are still on ventilator.
Currently, there are over 3.7 lakh people quarantined in the state at 3,74,559, where 3,72,356 are home quarantined and 2,203 in government facilities.
