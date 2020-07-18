Himachal: Curfew in Nahan after 11 of family test Corona positive

Shimla: As 11 members of a family in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan tested positive for coronavirus, authorities on Saturday imposed a curfew in the town till 7 am on July 21, officials said.
Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner R.K. Pruthi imposed the curfew in the town, the first such case in the hill state, after a pregnant woman tested corona positive during a routine test at Dr Y.S. Parmar Medical College in Nahan on July 15.
After contact tracing and testing, 10 members from her family also returned positive results. All of them had attended a wedding on July 5, according the latest update.
Authorities fear the number of corona positive cases will rise as primary contact tracing was still on. The family lives in Govindgarh locality in the town.
As per the order, the movement of town residents has been restricted but government offices and banks are permitted to open, though they have to observe social distancing and other health protocols.
