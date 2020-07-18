Bajaj EMI Card - Simplifying and Easing Online Payments for you

Online shopping has long been on the rise and with the long periods of enforced lockdown in most parts of the country, the lure of e-commerce has increased even more. With people being unable to step out of their homes and spending long hours in front of their computers, they are now even keener on buying things online.
Shopping has long also been considered as a therapeutic activity by many people, and even more so with the pandemic barring people from indulging in many activities they would previously have spent hours on.
However, another key consequence of the pandemic has been the economy suffering with many people facing job losses and even more of them facing salary cuts. This is no longer a reason for cutting down on your online purchases though, especially with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card which enables you to buy more than 1 million products at several online portals, regardless of where you are located.
Not only can you purchase premium products easily, but you can also repay the amount over a flexible tenure ranging from 3 to 24 months. Your Bajaj Finserv login within the Customer Portal will enable you to keep a vigilant eye on your account and allow you to easily purchase products and repay your loans.
The Bajaj Finserv EMI Card is one of the best digital payment mechanisms available to people, owing to the easy processes and convenient functioning. This EMI Card comes equipped with a pre-approved loan amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh which you can use for purchases and then repay over a flexible repayment tenure ranging from 3 to 24 months.
The EMI Card can be used at more than 84,200 network stores across 1,300 cities scattered throughout India. Even digitally, you can purchase train and air tickets, consumer goods and even furniture with your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card.
Read on to learn about more benefits offered by your Bajaj Finance Card.
The thought of taking a personal loan is usually daunting for most people owing to the mass amounts of documentation required. However, while applying for a Bajaj Finserv EMI Card, you will be surprised at how easy it is to avail a large amount for your personal purchases. You only need to apply online for the EMI card, pay a nominal fee, submit your documents and easily have your card activated.
With most loans, you will be required to pay foreclosure charges if you attempt to pay your borrowings off earlier than you had initially planned. However, with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card, early foreclosure of your loan will never result in you paying extra.
With the EMI Card, you can buy products at no cost EMIs that you can repay over a flexible repayment tenure. While most products purchased and paid for with EMIs will add a substantial rate of interest to your initial purchase price, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card helps you purchase goods at no cost EMIs and thereby keep the price lower.
Premium products can now be yours only with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card, which lets you buy many of these with zero downpayment. Through this feature, you can easily purchase goods that you may have been unable to afford until now. You can easily purchase the product of your choice without having to pay a single rupee only with your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card.
The best part of this EMI Card is how easily you can access information you require, like how much of the loan you have repaid and how much you are yet to repay along with the time you have for the same. You can do this through your Bajaj Finserv login details, through which your customer portal becomes accessible.
Through your Bajaj Finserv login details, you will also be able to easily track your EMI card status, its expiry details, outstanding bill amounts, dealer details, down payment details and the loans available on the EMI card.
