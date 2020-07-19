KEAM 2020 Answer Key published

KEAM 2020 Answer Key: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has released on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in the Answer Key of KEAM 2020 - the Entrance Examination conducted for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture.
KEAM 2020 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on July 16, 2020 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
CEE Kerala has published the answer key for both the papers held as part of the entrance exam KEAM 2020.
Along with releasing the official "KEAM 2020 Answer Key", CEE Kerala has also invited candidates to raise objections if the answer key contains mistakes or errors.
Candidates can raise objections by filing their responses against KEAM Answer Key 2020 online till 05:00 pm on July 25, 2020. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to pay Rs 100/- per question as application fee. In addition to this, candidates will have to submit proof in support of the objection with relevant supporting documents.
CEE Kerala has not confirmed the date to release the KEAM 2020 result. KEAM 2020 result however will be declared soon.
The Commissionerate of Entrance Examinations (CEE) is conducting as many as thirteen distinct Entrance Examinations and/or Allotment Process for admission to Professional Courses every year: Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Degree (KEAM), Three year LLB, Five year LLB, BPharm(Lateral Entry), LLM, PG Ayurveda, PG Homoeo, PG Nursing, PG Medical, PG Dental, PG Pharmacy, PG MLT and PGDCCD. The allotments are made through a Single Window System of the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP).
