Covid-19: United States at risk of double-dip recession

Washington: The US is likely to be hit by a double-dip recession if its national spread of COVID-19 is not brought under control soon, a media report said.
Despite the continued rise in COVID-19 cases, fatalities and hospitalisations, US markets remain relaxed because investors are optimistic about trials for vaccines, Xinhua news agency on Tuesday quoted an opinion piece written by Gavyn Davies, chairman of Fulcrum Asset Management, published in the Financial Times.
Nevertheless, "even the most favourable outcome in vaccine development would come too late to save the US economy from the spread of the virus over the next three months", the article pointed out.
"Unless public policy can control the rate of infections across the American sunbelt, there could be adverse consequences for any US economic recovery over the rest of this year," it said, adding that experience has shown that delayed lockdowns will result in worse outcomes for cases and fatalities, at least in the short term.
Based on a model which tracks the epidemic on a state-by-state basis, Fulcrum economists forecast that a combined response of full, partial and no lockdowns to the virus in different US states "would lead to a large drop in activity -- in effect, a double dip -- of about 7 percentage points through the whole economy while the lockdowns last", the article said.
If the situation lasted for three months, it would knock almost 2 percentage points from this year's growth rate, it added.
The US currently accounts for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,825,153 and 140,957, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Will reopening schools bring herd immunity in India? Experts debate
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Also Read
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study
Andhra now has more than 53K Covid patients, East Godavari worst hit
Gujarat records near 1000 Covid cases Monday, death toll jumps to 2,167
Eid al-Adha 2020 moon sighting in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh today
Eid al-Adha 2020 in Saudi Arabia on July 31; Hajj 2020 on July 30
UAE's first mission to Mars 'Hope' launched, latest update
Aligarh motor mechanic's son Shadab tops in US high school
Teachers sue Florida Governor over school reopening amid Corona scare
Delhi Riots Fact Finding Report: Police used 'Azadi' slogan to sexually assault women
Hagia Sophia: Has Erdoğan failed his litmus test?
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory