Teachers sue Florida Governor over school reopening amid Corona scare

Miami: A teachers union in Florida, which has become a global coronavirus epicentre and hot spot, sued the state's Governor and education officials, in order to prevent schools from reopening next month as the pandemic was raging.
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the Florida Education Association (FEA) in a state circuit court in Miami, sought to challenge Governor Ron DeSantis' order requesting all schools in the state to open for in-person learning five days a week starting from August, reports Xinhua news agency.
The lawsuit intends to stop the reckless and unsafe reopening of public school campuses as coronavirus infections surge statewide, according to the FEA.
It is supported by the affiliates of the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association.
In addition to the Republican Governor, the suit also listed Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, Florida Department of Education, Florida Board of Education and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez as defendants.
With cases - now more than 355,000 in total - increasing by over 10,000 daily for the last six consecutive days and death toll topping 5,000, Florida has emerged as a new global epicentre of the contagion.
It is against this backdrop that DeSantis, on July 6, ordered schools to reopen, doubling down on his request in the following days.
"Governor DeSantis needs a reality check, and we are attempting to provide one," FEA President Fedrick Ingram said.
"The governor needs to accept the reality of the situation here in Florida, where the virus is surging out of control," Ingram said, adding that while reopening schools is a common aspiration, Florida teachers "don't want to begin in-person teaching, face an explosion of cases and sickness, then be forced to return to distance learning".
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Will reopening schools bring herd immunity in India? Experts debate
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Also Read
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study
Andhra now has more than 53K Covid patients, East Godavari worst hit
Gujarat records near 1000 Covid cases Monday, death toll jumps to 2,167
Eid al-Adha 2020 moon sighting in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh today
Eid al-Adha 2020 in Saudi Arabia on July 31; Hajj 2020 on July 30
UAE's first mission to Mars 'Hope' launched, latest update
Aligarh motor mechanic's son Shadab tops in US high school
Malegaon asks Civic Chief to apologize for threatening FIR against MoH Corona Hospitals
Delhi Riots Fact Finding Report: Police used 'Azadi' slogan to sexually assault women
Hagia Sophia: Has Erdoğan failed his litmus test?
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory