MCC NEET PG 2020: Mop-up Round final result today

MCC NEET PG 2020 Mop up round Seat Allotment: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to publish the Seat Allotment Result 2020 of MCC NEET PG (MD/MS/Diploma and MDS) Mop up round Counselling on its official website mcc.nic.in today i.e. Thursday July 23.
"The Final Result for Mop Up Round of PG Counselling will be declared on Thursday 23rd July, 2020. Candidates are advised to take any further action for Reporting only after the publication of Final result", Medical Counseling Committee said in a message posted on its official website.
Candidates should also note that the MCC has given the date but not mentioned any specific time to release the the Seat Allotment Result 2020 of MCC NEET PG (MD/MS/Diploma and MDS) Mop Up Round. The result in PDF will however be published any time by today evening.
As per the schedule published earlier, candidates allotted seats in Mop up Round of MCC NEET MD/MS/Diploma and MDS Post Graduate Counselling were asked to report between July 21 to 27, 2020.
MCC however has asked candidates to take any further action for Reporting only after the publication of Final result
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) was scheduled to declare Seat Allotment Result of Mop up round of NEET PG Medical Counselling 2020 on July 21, 2020.
"MCC had uploaded Provisional Result for Mop Up Round of PG Counselling on 21st July, 2020. However, due to the Verification Issue of I.P University candidates and the time taken in verification at the university level, the result of Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2020 has been delayed", the committee said.
Also Read
