Now, Malegaon Civic Chief in dock over denial of salaries to Covid hosp staff

[Maha Gath-Bandhan Aghadi delegation led by Mustaqeem Dignity meeting Malegaon Municipal Commissioner Kasar Tuesday.]
Malegaon: Facing outrage over threatening FIR against a celebrated Corona Warrior, Malegaon Municipal Commissioner Trimbak Kasar is now facing the music for the non-payment of salaries to the Covid hospital staff.
As many as 40 people were appointed to work as ward boys at hurriedly arranged Covid care hospitals in Malegaon amidst the Coronaviurs outbreak in the city on April 8, 2020.
All of them have been relieved from their job on May 30, 2020 when the Coronavirus situation in the textile city got eased. But none of them have got their salaries till now.
"These people agreed to work at Covid care hospitals at the time when even the doctors were reluctant. The Municipal Comissioner should actually felicitate them", Mustaqeem Dignity of Maha Gath-bandhan Aghadi said while talking to ummid.com.
"Far from acknowledging their services, they are being forced to run from pillar to post for the payment of what is actually due to them", he said.
Municipal Commissioner Kasar, who is already being criticised for his controversial order (now withdrawn) threatening FIR against Dr Faizee, could not be contacted for his response.
However, sources at Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) confirmed that the 40 people were deployed to work as ward boys in different hospitals, including Jeevan Hospital, Mansoora Hospital and Faran Hospital.
Though they have been appointed by a private labour contractor, their depolyment papers to various Covid hospitals were approved and signed by Deputy Commissioner Malegaon Municipal Corporation.
Sources also told ummid.com that the MMC has written a letter to the state government seeking funds. Once the funds reach the corporation, the dues of the hospital staff will be cleared, sources said.
Maha Gath-bandhan Aghadi leaders however reject this reasoning.
"When the Municipal Corporation has spent crores of rupees on hospitals and other Covid related work wihout waiting for the state funds, why the delay only in releasing the salaries of these poor people?" Mustaqeem Dignity asked.
"This is a clear case of humiliation", he said adding that they have asked the Commissioner to clear their dues within eight days.
"We have given the Commissioner eight days time to clear their dues. If he fails, he should be ready for a strong protest", Mustaqeem Dignity, who along with the ward boys met the Commissioner in his Chamber Tuesday, said.
Mustaqeem Dignity also said that along with their salaries, the 40 people should also be given experience certificates by the Malegaon Municipal Corporation.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Malegaon Corporation withdraws order threatening Corona warrior after outrage
Also Read
Malegaon asks Civic Chief to apologize for threatening FIR against MoH Corona Hospitals
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study
Andhra now has more than 53K Covid patients, East Godavari worst hit
Gujarat records near 1000 Covid cases Monday, death toll jumps to 2,167
Eid al-Adha 2020 moon sighting in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh today
Eid al-Adha 2020 in Saudi Arabia on July 31; Hajj 2020 on July 30
UAE's first mission to Mars 'Hope' launched, latest update
Aligarh motor mechanic's son Shadab tops in US high school
Will reopening schools bring herd immunity in India? Experts debate
Teachers sue Florida Governor over school reopening amid Corona scare
Delhi Riots Fact Finding Report: Police used 'Azadi' slogan to sexually assault women
Hagia Sophia: Has Erdoğan failed his litmus test?
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory