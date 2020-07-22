Covid Fear: Manmad Muazzin attempts suicide at Malegaon hospital

Malegaon: A Muazzin, employed at a mosque in Manmad who was admitted in a hospital in Malegaon, Wednesday attempted to kill self after learning that his novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) report is positive.
Manmad is some 38 kms from Malegaon and 85 kms from district headquarters Nashik. A Muazzin is a person who calls Muslims to prayers from the minaret of a mosque.
The 65-year-old Muazzin was admitted to Faran Hospital in Malegaon after developing symptoms of Coronavirus on July 20, 2020. His samples were taken on the same day and sent for further investigation.
"His test report confirming that he is tested positive for Covid-19 reached us today afternoon", Dr Pervez Faizee, Medical Officer of Health (MoH) Covid Care Hospitals in Malegaon and Superintendent of Faran Hospital told ummid.com.
"Soon after learning that he is Coron positive, he went to toilet and tried to kill self", he added.
Photos and visuals accessed by ummid.com show the man, whose identity is withheld, lying in a pool of blood. Shocking images of the incident also show his blood sprinkled all over on the floor and walls of the toilet.
"He broke the ventilation glass fitted in the toilet and used them to kill self. His son who was waiting outside. After noticing awkward sound, he broke the door of the toilet and saved him", Dr Faizee said.
"Except one deep injury in the stomach, all his injuries are superficial. The necessray medical treatment was immediately provided to him", he said.
"He has gone into psychosis and his condition is unstable", Dr Faizee said.
Malegaon Centre was first in Nashik district to report Coronavirus outbreak on April 8, 2020. The Muslim dominated city was a Corona hotspot till May end, reporting as an average 35-40 deaths daily. The City however returned to normalcy by May end.
By then, corona situation in Malegaon Outer, Nashik Rural and Nashik City started worsening, with Corona cases and deaths being reported from different places of the district on daily basis.
As of today, Nashik has reported 10,394 Corona positive cases and 420 deaths, including 83 in Malegaon. As many as 98 corona related deaths have been reported from Nashik Rural and 221 deaths are reported from areas under the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).
Malegaon Corporation withdraws order threatening Corona warrior after outrage
