[Demands, including banners and videos, asking the Municipal Commissioner to tender public apology were raised from different circles.]
Malegaon: The Malegaon Municipal Corporation has on Tuesday cancelled and withdrawn the controversial order the Civic Chief had issued against Medical Officer of Health (MoH) Corona Hospitals Dr Faizee A.A, popular in the city as Dr Pervez Faizee.
Malegaon Municipal Commissioner Trimbak Kasar, in an order dated July 11, 2020 had questioned Dr Faizee for treating Covid patients from outside of Malegaon without taking the necessary permission and documentation.
The order signed by Municipal Commissioner Trimbak Kasar had also asked Dr Faizee to file FIR against 10 Corona patients who came to Malegaon for treatment.
The order further said that if Dr Faizee failed to lodge FIR against the covid patients, a case against him should be filed under IPC Section 188.
The controversial order had led to widespread outrage all across Malegaon and outside. Demands, including banners and videos, asking the Municipal Commissioner to tender public apology were raised from different circles.
Those demanding apology from the Commissioner were of the view that the controversial order was not only against Supreme Court of India guidelines but was also condemnable on humanitarian ground.
While talking to ummid.com, Kasar had initially denied issuing any such order. ummid.com however published on Sunday July 19 the copy of the order obtained through its sources which was later widely circulated, further intensifying the outrage against the commissioner's controversial move.
Succumbing to the widespread outrage, the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) in a new order dated July 20, 2020 which is signed by Deputy Municipal Commissioner has cancelled the earlier order threatening police case against Dr. Faizee for treating Covid-19 patients from outside.
"Filing a case against those who violated lockdown is beyond the perview of Malegaon Municipal Corporation. Moreover, the police can on its own do so if it wishes", the new order said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Will reopening schools bring herd immunity in India? Experts debate
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Also Read
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study
Andhra now has more than 53K Covid patients, East Godavari worst hit
Gujarat records near 1000 Covid cases Monday, death toll jumps to 2,167
Eid al-Adha 2020 moon sighting in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh today
Eid al-Adha 2020 in Saudi Arabia on July 31; Hajj 2020 on July 30
UAE's first mission to Mars 'Hope' launched, latest update
Aligarh motor mechanic's son Shadab tops in US high school
Teachers sue Florida Governor over school reopening amid Corona scare
Delhi Riots Fact Finding Report: Police used 'Azadi' slogan to sexually assault women
Hagia Sophia: Has Erdoğan failed his litmus test?
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory