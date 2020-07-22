Gujarat Covid death toll 2,229; tally jumps to 51,485

Gandhinagar: Gujarat, for the second day running, recorded over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 51,485 on Wednesday, while the death toll rose to 2,229.
Gujarat has witnessed nearly 19,000 cases in July so far, with a daily average of over 850 cases.
Of the 1,020 new cases, Surat, the new corona hotspot, accounted for a fourth, with 256 cases, while Ahmedabad had 195 and Vadodara was third with 80 cases.
Rajkot reported 55 cases, Bhavnagar 38, Gandhinagar 31, Junagadh 30, Bharuch and Dahod with 27 each, Mehsana 24, Gir-Somnath and Kutch with 21 each, Surendranagar 20, Banaskantha and Patan with 19 each, Mahisagar 18, Amreli and Navsar with 16 each, Jamnagar 15.
On the other hand Kheda and Narmada reported 14 cases each, Botad nine , Morbi, Sabarkantha and Valsad eight each, Anand, Chhota Udepur and Panchmahals seven each, Tapi five and Aravalli reported four cases.
Of the 28 new deaths reported on Wednesday, a bulk - 19 - were in Surat, three in Ahmedabad, two in Junagadh and one eachin Vadodara, Mahesana, Botad and Dahod.
Of the total 2,229 deaths, Ahmedabad accounts for 1,566, while 313 have died in Surat, 62 in Vadodara, 37 in Gandhinagar, 24 in Aravalli, 21 in Patan, 18 in Bhavnagar, 17 in Rajkot, 16 each in Panchmahals and Banaskantha, 15 in Mehsana, 14 in Kheda, 13 in Anand and 11 in Bharuch.
Gujarat's mortality rate has come down a bit to 4.32 per cent, but is still one of the highest in the country.
The health authorities have so far conducted 5,76,706 RT-PCR tests, while a total of 837 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total to 37,240.
The state has 12,016 active cases, out of which 78 critical patients are still on ventilator.
There are 3,33,496 people quarantined in the state - 3,31,569 at home and 1,927 in government facilities.
