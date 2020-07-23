Over 80% Indians say workspaces will become obsolete post-pandemic

New Delhi: Eighty-two per cent people in India believe that work spaces are going to become less important in times to come, reveals a new poll.
Conducted as a part of the Inshorts DailyInsights Poll, a total of 34,000 users were interviewed for the survey to know the impact on Covid-19 on work culture. The poll was conducted post the government's announcement to extend work from home norms for IT, ITes companies till December 31.
Recently, OYO Hotels & Homes announced a permanent shift to a ‘hybrid workplace model'. Many other organizations such as Fujitsu, Infosys also announced permanent work from home for their employees to stay safe.
Since March, most organizations across India moved their workforce to work remotely due to the Covid-19 imposed lockdown as workplaces are also seen as one of the highest risk places.
According to a recent global research report by Lenovo, a significant majority of respondents from India said they will continue to work from home more than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Survey respondents around the world are embracing working away from the office -- yet feel more connected to their devices than ever as the 'office' becomes wherever their technology is", Lenovo said in its research.
"Eighty-five per cent of those surveyed feel more reliant on their work PCs (laptops and/or desktop computer) than they did working from the office. Nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of the global workforce surveyed feel they are more productive working from home than when they were in the office", it added
"Fifty-two per cent of respondents believe they will continue to WFH more than they did pre-COVID-19 -- even after social distancing measures lift," it said.
