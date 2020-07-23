logo
UG, PG Semester Exams 2020 in Tamil Nadu cancelled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday said he has ordered cancellation of semester exams

Thursday July 23, 2020 10:48 AM, IANS

Semester Exam News Today

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday said he has ordered cancellation of semester exams and allow the students to proceed to the next academic year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued here Palaniswami said a high level committee set up to examine the possibility of holding semester exams for college students has said owing to Covid-19 pandemic exams cannot be held.

Palaniswami said based on the guidance of University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under graduate and post graduate students of arts, science, engineering, computer science courses are exempted from examss for this semester only.

