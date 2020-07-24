Maharashtra Engineering/Pharmacy Post HSC Admission 2020: Latest Update

Maharashtra Engineering/Pharmacy Post HSC Admission 2020: With Maharashtra board 12th result in hand and FYJC Class 11th admission process already started, HSC students seeking admission in First Year Engineering (BE and BTech), Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D), Architect (B Arch), Hotel Management (B HMCT) and other professional courses are waiting for notification and guidelines.
Admission in First Year Engineering (BE and BTech), Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D), Architect (B Arch), Hotel Management (B HMCT) and other professional courses in Maharashtra are conducted by DTE Maharashtra in association with Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.
DTE Maharashtra and Maharashtra State CET Cell have separate but dedicated websites and admission portals to help students get admission in the courses and colleges of their choice.
DTE Maharashtra and Maharashtra State CET Cell normally publish admission notification along with admission process (in MS Power Point presentation as well as video) after HSC and MHT CET/JEE Main results are announced.
The Maharashtra board has already announced 12th HSC Result on July 16, 2020. However, MHT CET 2020 (MAHA CET 2020) has been postponed because of Coronavirus pandemic. The new date of MHT CET 2020 is yet to be finalised by the Maharashtra CET Cell.
On the other hand, National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the schedule of JEE Main 2020 in September and the important engineering entrance is still pending.
Since score of either MHT CET or JEE Main is compulsory for FY admission in Engineering (FE 2020 Admission BE/BTech), Pharmacy (BPharm/PharmD) and other courses, admission process could not be started unless these two exams are held.
Yet one option for DTE Maharashtra and Maharashtra CET Cell is to start student registration process on the admission portal and ask students to fill MHT CET or JEE Main score later on.
Meanwhile, DTE Maharashtra in its first communication regarding First Year Engineering/Pharmacy/Architect/Hotel Management has in a notification dated July 3, 2020 asked students to keep all their documents, especially Caste/Tribe Validity Certificate, Non Creamy Layer Certificate valid till March 31, 2021, Domicile Certificate, Income Certificate etc. beforehand.
Similarly, Persons with Disability, those belonging to Defence and Minorities and other special categories have also been asked by the DTE Maharashtra to keep their relevant documents ready.
Students interested in taking admission in First Year Engineering/Pharmacy/Architect/Hotel Management are also advised to keep visiting DTE Maharashtra official website (dtemaharashtra.gov.in) and Maharashtra CET Cell website (cetcell.mahacet.org) for the latest update regarding FY BE, BPharm, PharmD and B Arch admission.
