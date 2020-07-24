Mahindra University multi-disciplinary campus opens in Hyderabad

[A part of the Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI), a not-for-profit subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, MU will uniquely enable the holistic development of its students. (Photo tweeted by Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana @MinisterKTR)]
Hyderabad: The Mahindra Group on Friday announced the launch of Mahindra University (MU), focussed on offering world-class futuristic education in India.
The university will drive interdisciplinary academic excellence, integrating the study of science and technology with humanities, ethics and philosophy and design.
MU Hyderabad will operate as an autonomous university, with its contemporary, new-age curricula being curated to fully leverage emerging technologies like Data Science, Blockchain and Data Analytics, the Mahindra Group said.
A part of the Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI), a not-for-profit subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, MU will uniquely enable the holistic development of its students, combining the Emotional Intelligence (Right Brain) and Artificial Intelligence (Left Brain) paradigms.
The university will also be a platform to balance education with real world experience through entrepreneurial projects to solve complex challenges facing society. This, combined with the provision of extra-curricular activities like sports and music, will help revolutionise higher education for millennials and help build a hyper-skilled, future-ready talent pool.
The sprawling 130-acre, multi-disciplinary campus in Hyderabad will offer undergraduate, post-graduate and PhD courses. MU includes the Ecole Centrale School of Engineering that was set up in 2014.
As a part of the immediate roadmap, the University will launch the School of Management (2021-22), School of Law (2021-22), Indira Mahindra School of Education (2021-22), School of Media and Liberal Arts (2022-23) and School of Design (2023-24).
An estimated 4,000 students and over 300 faculty members will be in place across the various schools at Mahindra University over the next five years.
MU already has a supercomputer lab with an advanced NVidia GPU-based supercomputer, the DGX-1. It also has a Centre for Artificial Intelligence (CAI), a Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) and a Centre for Sustainable Infrastructure and Systems (CSIS).
Additional CoEs being considered include the Centre for Computational and Experimental Mechanics (CCEM), the Centre for Research in Optics and Photonics (CROP) and a Centre for Executive Education (CEE).
Telangana's Minister for Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao virtually launched the Mahindra University along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mahindra Group Chairman and MU Chancellor Anand Mahindra, CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra C.P. Gurnani, and others.
"High quality education has transformative powers for individuals and nations alike. Mahindra University will strive to deliver a more balanced education, combining the latest technology with liberal arts to create next generation leaders that have a holistic world view," said Anand Mahindra.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
CBSE 12th 2020 Topper Areeba credits her success to sister, a 2019 Ranker
Stunning Aviator Sunglasses that will help you stand out
Gandhi had dubbed Dadabhai Naoroji Father of the Nation, Mahatma
Eid al-Adha 2020 in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan on August 1
Also Read
Eid al-Adha 2020 in Saudi Arabia on July 31; Hajj 2020 on July 30
12,854 deaths, 140,092 active cases; Maharashtra Corona situation still alarming
Gujarat now has 52,563 Covid-19 cases, check districtwise situation today
'Outrageous': Protest over Police case against students appearing for KEAM 2020
Will reopening schools bring herd immunity in India? Experts debate
Teachers sue Florida Governor over school reopening amid Corona scare
Now, Malegaon Civic Chief in dock over denial of salaries to Covid hosp staff
Malegaon Corporation withdraws order threatening Corona warrior after outrage
Hagia Sophia: Has Erdoğan failed his litmus test?
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study