Flash components removed from Adobe Reader, Acrobat

New Delhi: Adobe has officially bid goodbye to Flash player in the latest release of its Reader and Acrobat PDF products, along with fixing several critical security flaws.
The removal of various Flash components in the Reader and Acrobat November 2020 Release are listed as "top new features".
"Flash is now deprecated and no longer used in its Acrobat DC desktop app," reports ZDNet.
Adobe said that the Flash-dependent forms options have been replaced with a 'secondary toolbar' containing action buttons to Update, Add, Delete, Export, and Archive those Form responses.
• 2020 US Election: List of Indian Americans in fray
• US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
• Biden maintains lead over Trump in most national, state-level polls
• Biden's tally past 200 mark, Trump struggling at 116
Adobe has hired Mark Adams, former Blizzard Entertainment chief security officer (CSO), as its new security head while the software major gets ready for the post-Flash Player era.
Adobe is retiring its Flash Player app at the end of the year.
Microsoft is releasing an update called "Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player" for users that will permanently kill Flash Player on Windows.
Microsoft has announced to end support for Adobe Flash Player on Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11 at the end of 2020.
Adobe will stop updating and distributing Flash Player after December 31, 2020 due to the diminished usage of the technology and the availability of better, more secure options such as HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly.
Some enterprise customers may still require Flash Player commercial support and licensing beyond 2020 to run internal business systems.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Islam not in Crisis, the World is
Also Read
French Attack on Islam, Prophet Muhammad Not New
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
Election Day voting begins in US, 1st ballots cast in New Hampshire