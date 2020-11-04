KCET 2020: Provisional List of Eligible Candidates Published

Bengaluru: The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the UGCET 2020 Provisional List of Eligible Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
Along with 9645-pages Provisional List of Eligible Candidates in PDF, the KEA has also published UGCET-2020 Provisional List of Not-Eligible Candidates.
KCET 2020 List of Eligible Candidates - Direct Link to check
To check the list of not eligible candidates and reason, please click below. The 825-pages list of not eligible candidates is also in PDF.
UGCET-2020 Provisional list of Not Eligible Candidates - Direct Link
The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) had earlier published on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the UGCET 2020 Provisional List of Verified Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
Along with the Provisional List of Verified Candidates in PDF, the KEA had also published UGCET-2020 Provisional List of Eligible and Not-Eligible Candidates.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had also released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2020 Cut Off Analyser 2019 (UGCET 2020 cut off analyser 2019) to help students seeking admission in first year.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had on October 3 released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2020 (Karnataka UG CET) Draft Seat Matrix for admission in Engineering, Architecture and other professional courses.
