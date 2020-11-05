logo
MCC NEET UG 2020 Seat Allotment Result Round 1 today, direct link

Choice Filling and Locking facility for MCC NEET UG 2020 counselling was earlier extended till 08:00 AM of November 4

Thursday November 5, 2020 7:32 AM, ummid.com News Network

MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 1 Result

MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to publish on its official website mcc.nic.in the Seat Allotment Result 2020 of MCC NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Round 1 Counselling on its official website mcc.nic.in today i.e. Thursday November 5.

"The Result for Round - 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2020 will be published today i.e. Thursday November 05", the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) said.

MCC NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2020 - Steps to check

  1. Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.
  2. Click on 'Provisional Result For Round 1 UG 2020' in the Download section of the Home Page.
  3. Follow the instruction to proceed and download Round 1 Seat Allotment Result in PDF.

Candidates who are allotted seats in 1st Round of MCC NEET MBBS/BDS Undergraduate Counselling should report between November 06 to 12, 2020.

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) had started through its official website mcc.nic.in from today i.e. Wednesday October 28, 2020 Online Registration for MCC NEET UG Counselling Round 1.

The last date of registration and choice filling/locking was November 2. The Choice Filling and Locking facility was however extended till 08:00 AM of November 4.

NEET UG Counselling 2020 Important Dates

Online Registration start date: October 27.

Last date to apply: November 02 up to 05:00 pm.

Choice Filling/Locking: October 28 to Nov 04 (revised)

MCC NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment: November 5.

MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: November 18.

MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: November 25.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, etc.

A detailed process with suitable graphics are available on the website for the candidates who have passed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2020 and are now seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and Para Medical courses.


