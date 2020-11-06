Importance of Health Insurance During Covid Times

With the total number of Covid cases rising rapidly in the country, the Indian government is taking all the necessary measures to curb its spread. The primary cause of worry is that no one is immune to the disease, and many carriers of the virus may not even show symptoms.
Besides Coronavirus, other serious illnesses can put your life at risk during the covid outbreak like stroke, hypertension, and lifestyle disease. When you don't know how you will manage your funds in case a healthcare emergency strikes, comprehensive health insurance will come to your rescue.
People have now become sensitive about their health. With the outbreak of Covid-19, everyone has become more vigilant against the possibility of unexpected situations triggering without warning. It has resulted in the need to have a security cover that will provide financial aid during medical emergencies.
Medical insurance plans are the safety nets that help safeguard yourself and your family. Before purchasing a health insurance plan, it is essential to carry out the ground research work, compare and analyze with other policies, have in-depth knowledge, and know what medical insurance plan covers.
Health insurance will provide you with complete coverage during any medical emergency in the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here are a few crucial things to know about the coverage of medical insurance plans:
Most insurance companies provide coverage for pre-existing diseases that you might be suffering from before purchasing health insurance. Pre-existing ailment generally comprises of high blood pressure, thyroid, diabetes, liver ailments, and asthma.
There is a specific waiting period to avail the benefits for such illnesses. IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) states that the waiting period cannot exceed four years.
IRDAI has also changed the definition of pre-existing ailments. Any disease diagnosed within six months of insurance policy will not be treated as a pre-existing disease.
Health Insurance allows you to opt for cashless hospitalization if you suffer from various critical illnesses. There is no need to deposit cash before hospitalization. You can get started with your treatment without worrying about money. The insurance company will take care of the expenses as per the terms of chosen policy.
Most people are worried about your pre and post-hospitalization expenses. Health insurance does take care of this aspect, as well. Whether you are getting treatment for heart disease or any other medical emergency, planned hospitalization expenses like doctor's fees, OPD charges, diagnosis, room rent, and ambulance will be covered by the insurance company.
The majority of the insurance plans offer room rent, ICU, nursing charges, and other medical expenses related to hospitalization. There can be situations where the room rent is treated as a sub-limit clause in the insurer's coverage. Hence, this sub-limit is applicable on room rent on a per-day basis.
The transportation fee, including ambulance charges, are also covered by the insurance company itself. You are advised to look at the policy inclusions before buying it.
Annual health check-ups are treated as an exclusive benefit that you can get under some health insurance plans. These check-ups comprise blood sugar tests, urine tests, cholesterol tests, and ECG annually and are covered under the insurance plan.
With health insurance, you can save a lot of money on your diagnosis and tests every year. Such tests also alarm you about the risk of a critical illness in the future.
As technology is evolving continuously, many surgeries and treatments can now be completed within 24 hours. Some insurance companies offer day-care facilities under medical insurance plans. These procedures include cataract, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and dialysis.
Domiciliary treatment refers to a situation where your treatment at home will be considered as hospital treatment. Specific parameters will influence the domiciliary treatment:
• If the insured’s medical state is such that you cannot be taken to a hospital
• Lack of room availability in hospitals.
The medical insurance plan will cover all of the expenses incurred as per its terms and conditions.
Health Insurance saves you a lot of money that you can utilize it during your tough times. It means that you are not required to be dependent on anyone for your financial aid. You can go ahead for your treatment with a peaceful mind and focus on the recovery without a cash crunch.
There is no doubt in this that Covid-19 is a deadly disease with no cure or medication. All you can do to keep yourself safe and sound is by following the government's social distancing protocols, wearing a mask. Practice basic hygiene, wash your hands, avoid traveling, sanitize your hands and things and opt for a health insurance policy. The coverages provided by the insurance company varies. It is always better to thoroughly research and examine each plan to find a suitable policy.
Reputable companies, like Tata AIG, offer health insurance plans with various benefits. You can reach out to them for quick, and hassle-free assistance.
