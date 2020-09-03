'83,883': India registers highest single day spike of Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: With 83,883 fresh coronavirus infections in 24 hours, India's tally mounted to 3,853,406 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.
Out of total confirmed cases, 8,15,538 are the active cases, while a total of 2,970,492 have recovered from the virus so far. With 68,584 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate has increased to 77.09 per cent.
The number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months. As the daily recoveries increase, India has registered more than 60,000 recoveries each day, seventh day in a row.
The ministry said that 12 states and union territories like Andaman and Dui, Delhi, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar, West Bengal, etc., have reported a recovery rate more than the national average.
Two states -- Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, alone account for around 30 per cent of the total recoveries.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,08,306 cases and 24,903 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,45,139 cases and 4,053 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.
According to the fresh data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 11,72,179 tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 4,55,09,380.
On the global front, India still remains the third worst hit nation with the Covid-19 pandemic while the US and Brazil lead the board with 6,113,160 and 3,997,865 total cases, respectively.
