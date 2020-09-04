Allahabad varsity Final Yr Exams 2020 from Sep 9, Download Time Table here

Prayagraj: A day after confirming that it will conduct all the final year and final semester exams in Online Mode, Allahabad University (AU) Thursday released on its official website allduniv.ac.in the Time Table in PDF of all courses including BA, BSc, BCom, LLB and BALLB.
According to the Time Table released by the Allahabad University, the final year exams will begin on September 09, 2020 with the first paper BA III, BSc III, BCom III and BSc Home Science III.
BA III and BSC III exam will end on October 21, 2020 whereas BCom III final exam will end on September 22, 2020.
LLB Semester 6th semester will begin on September 15 and end on September 21, 2020, according to the AU Time Table released Thursday.
Download AU Time Tabe here: AU Time Table 2020
On the other hand, BA LLB Semester X exam will be held from September 15 to 18, 2020.
Along with the time table in PDF, AU has also published a detailed guidelines to be followed by the students.
The university has already conducted the graduation examinations for nine days before the nationwide lockdown was announced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The pending exams will also be conducted through the online medium now.
