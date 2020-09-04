Ukraine eases immigration rules for IT specialists

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for simplifying the procedure of obtaining the residence and work permit by foreign Information Technology (IT) specialists who want to immigrate to Ukraine, the president's press service reported.
According to the president's press service, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must develop and submit to the Parliament bills to stimulate economic activity in the information technology field within three months, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
The government should also assist in the development of IT education and the integration of the best world practices into the system of training IT specialists to increase their competitiveness in the labour market.
Ukraine has more than 4,000 IT companies employing about 200,000 specialists.
Last year, IT service and product export grew by 30.2 per cent year on year in Ukraine and amounted to US $4.17 billion.
Also Read
