Clanging thalis, lighting diyas destroyed Indian economy: Ex Goa CM

Panaji: Clanging of thalis and lighting of diyas amid the Covid-19 pandemic while ignoring macro issues has destroyed the Indian economy, Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said on Thursday, while warning the state government against additional borrowing to make up for the GST compensation gap.
"The central government has completely failed in management of the Covid pandemic as well as the economy of the country", Kamat said in a statement issued on Thursday.
"Despite the warnings from our leader Rahul Gandhi of a tsunami hitting the nation if timely action is not initiated to boost the economy, the BJP Government preferred to continue with its ignorant approach and chose to celebrate with banging of thalis and lighting of diyas, which has now resulted in crashing of economy," he added.
Kamat also urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to reject the twin options given by the Union Finance Ministry to bridge the compensation gap -- one of which includes giving the state government leeway to borrow additional finances -- claiming the state treasury was nearly bankrupt.
"I want to warn the Chief Minister who also holds the finance portfolio to outrightly reject the twin options given by the central government to bridge the GST compensation gap. It is the legal and moral responsibility of the Centre to compensate the States for the GST revenue shortfall," Kamat said.
"The financial burden of additional borrowing must be borne by the Centre. The already bankrupt Goa government will not be able to bear the burden of interest on new borrowings for the Centre's fault," Kamat added, while also urging Pramod Sawant to release a white paper on the finances of the state government.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
India bans PUBG, 117 more Chinese apps
India now dominates strategic heights at Pangong Lake
Also Read
China accuses India of crossing LAC, threatens to escalate tensions
Fresh incursion attempts by China in Eastern Ladakh
Sadar Bazaar traders sceptical about PM Modi's 'Vocal about Local Toys'
'Dogs and Toys': PM Modi slammed for ignoring NEET, JEE students
Many students missed JEE Main, re-exam only option: NSUI
KCR's sudden love for PV Narasimha Rao annoys Muslims
States can reschedule but can't cancel final year exams: SC
Postpone or Hold NEET, JEE Main: India split
Gujarat Corona count nears 1 lakh mark; detah toll 3,048
Karnataka Corona count crosses 3.5L, death toll nears 6K
Maharashtra Corona count now past 8 lakh, deaths too zoom again
Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members Filling Coffers of PM Cares Fund
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Delhi HC bans Sudarshan TV Show derogatory to Jamia Millia Islamia
'UPSC Image at Stake': Jamia Millia seeks action against Sudarshan TV
Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full military honours
Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020): People's President
Pranab Mukherjee dies