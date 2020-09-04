Final Year Exams in Maharashtra to be wrapped by Oct end

Mumbai: All Final Year Exams for the academic year 2020-21 will be wrapped and completed by October 31, Uday Samant, Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education announced Thursday.
The Maharashtra government, along with a number of other states, had first postponed and later cancelled the Final Year University Exams in all courses, including professional courses, due to Coronavirus Pandemic.
The decision was however revoked following objection raised by the Union Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission.
While the Union Education Ministry insisted that all states should conduct final year exams, UGC warned that the degrees would not be recognised if examinations are not held for final-year students even as the country was facing coronavirus crisis.
The UGC also asked all the states to conduct final year exams by September end.
The matter then went to the Supreme Court which agreed with the government and UGC to hold final year exam. The Apex Court however granted the states to reschedule the exams and also allowed them to seek timeline extension beyond September 30.
"In line with the order of the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government would seek from the UGC extension in the deadline to hold Final Year Exams 2020", Udaya Samant announced on his official Twitter hande after meeting the Governor.
He also confirmed that all exams will be completed by October 31, 2020.
Uday Samant had on Wednesday said that all CETs conducted for various courses, including MHT CET 2020 and MAH MCA CET 2020, will be held between October 1 to 15, 2020.
