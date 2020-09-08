Indonesians not wearing masks asked to pray at Corona victims' graves

Jakarta: Indonesia ordered 54 people, who were caught violating health protocols and Coronavirus guidelnes pertaining to curb the spread of COVID-19, to perform prayers at the graves of the novel virus victims.
Indonesia has so far detected 194,109 Coronavirus cases with 8,025 deaths in a population of 267 million people.
The country has imposed strict guidelines to contain the spread of the deadly disease, including mandatory wearing of masks in public. However, cases of guidelines violations are regularly reported.
In order to make them realise the importance of the health guidelines, Indonesia is resorting to various actions, including asking these violators to pray at Corona victims' grave.
"Most health protocol violators did not wear masks while venturing outdoors", Chief of the Sidoarjo City Police Senior Commissioner Sumardji stated on Saturday.
The punishment is given out as part of the efforts to serve as a deterrent effect on the health protocols' violators.
Meanwhile, a cemetery in Indonesia’s coronavirus-stricken capital Jakarta could soon run out of land allocated for COVID-19 graves due to a rise in the number of burials taking place in recent weeks.
