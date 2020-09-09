Anti CAA-NPR-NRC Protest: SC grants bail to 21 from Mangaluru

[File photo of anti CAA-NPR-NRC protest in Mangaluru.]
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to 21 anti CAA-NPR-NRC protesters of Karnataka's Mangaluru with a condition that they will not participate in any violent activities or meetings.
The protest in December 2019 saw violence, leading to police firing, which left two people dead.
A bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian allowed the application filed by Mohammad Asik and others.
The bench also said that the observation of the Karntaka High Court that it was not possible to prima facie determine the presence of the accused persons at the spot, not be treated as a final finding of the fact by the trial court.
In February, the petitioners were granted bail by the Karnataka High Court, but, in March, the apex court stayed this order. On Wednesday, the apex court lifted its stay.
Granting bail, the top court said:
"We consider it appropriate to direct that the applicants be released on bail on furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs 25,000 each to the satisfaction of the trial court pending trial on the following conditions: (a) That the applicants shall report to the nearest police station on every alternative Monday; (b) That they shall ensure that they do not participate in any violent activities/meetings."
"We consider it appropriate to direct that the applicants be released on bail on furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs 25,000 each to the satisfaction of the trial court pending trial on the following conditions: (a) That the applicants shall report to the nearest police station on every alternative Monday; (b) That they shall ensure that they do not participate in any violent activities/meetings."
Senior advocate R. Basant and advocate Haris Beeran argued the case for the petitioners, where they contended they were involved in peaceful protests, but police resorted to firing. The petitioners argued that police have already filed a charge sheet in the matter and they have been in custody since December 2019, close to seven months.
Disposing of the matter, the top court said:
"We make it clear that the observations of the High Court on question of fact and law are obviously made prima facie and shall not affect the trial. I.A. (intervention application) stands disposed of accordingly."
"We make it clear that the observations of the High Court on question of fact and law are obviously made prima facie and shall not affect the trial. I.A. (intervention application) stands disposed of accordingly."
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Karnataka government, submitted that the High Court's observations while granting bail to the accused should be expunged.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Armed Chinese troops near Indian position at LAC; fresh clashes likely
Also Read
India, China forces clash at LAC again
Rhea arrested; hounded for loving a drug addict, says her lawyer
Home of another Kannada actress raided for drug link
Sikhs For Justice declares 'Referendum 2020' in Nov, Agencies on high alert
Munawwar Rana's two daughters put under house arrest
India adds 89K new Corona cases Wednesday, total jumps to 43.7 lakh
Gujarat Corona Count now 1,06,966; Read districtwise details
Maharashtra Covid-19 count 943,772; deaths zoom to 27,407
Right wing Hindu leader booked for linking AMU with terrorism
HC stays demolition of Azam Khan's resort 'Humsafar'
West Bengal decides not to implement National Education Policy 2020
TN says no to Common Entrance Exam proposed under NEP 2020
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
HC directs no coercive action against Alt News Founder
FIR against AltNews co-founder for responding to open abuse on Twitter