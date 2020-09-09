Bihar: Unemployment emerges as key poll issue

[Tejashwi Yadav along with his mother Rabri Devi campaigning for Bihar election. They are carrying lantern - RJD party symbol.]
Patna: Unemployment has emerged as a major issue ahead of the Assembly election in Bihar with leaders of the ruling JDU-BJP combine taking the opposition RJD head on.
The unemployment issue was first raised by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on September 5 when he attacked the Nitish Kumar government for its inability to create jobs in different government departments.
Tejashwi Yadav alleged that 4.5 lakh posts in different departments are vacant for years and Nitish Kumar was unable to fill those posts.
Tejashwi Yadav also slammed Bihar government for being unable to prevent migration.
Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi joined the debate over unemployment claiming on Twitter that the NDA government in Bihar has created 6 lakh jobs.
Modi also claimed the NDA had issued credit cards to students and also implemented policy of waiver if they are unable to repay.
He further tweeted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has answered all queries during the virtual rally on September 7 on issues of road infrastructure, power, health, education, agriculture, graveyards, temples, reservation, employment and law and order situation in Bihar, both now and during the earlier RJD tenure.
He alleged that RJD wants to create anarchy through baseless allegations.
Earlier in the day, state Labour Development Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also claimed that Bihar has created 1 crore jobs overall.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Armed Chinese troops near Indian position at LAC; fresh clashes likely
Also Read
India, China forces clash at LAC again
Rhea arrested; hounded for loving a drug addict, says her lawyer
Home of another Kannada actress raided for drug link
Sikhs For Justice declares 'Referendum 2020' in Nov, Agencies on high alert
Munawwar Rana's two daughters put under house arrest
India adds 89K new Corona cases Wednesday, total jumps to 43.7 lakh
Gujarat Corona Count now 1,06,966; Read districtwise details
Maharashtra Covid-19 count 943,772; deaths zoom to 27,407
Right wing Hindu leader booked for linking AMU with terrorism
HC stays demolition of Azam Khan's resort 'Humsafar'
West Bengal decides not to implement National Education Policy 2020
TN says no to Common Entrance Exam proposed under NEP 2020
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
HC directs no coercive action against Alt News Founder
FIR against AltNews co-founder for responding to open abuse on Twitter