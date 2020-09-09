Karnataka Corona Update: 9,540 new cases, 128 deaths in last 24 hrs

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported as many as 9,540 new COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths and with this the tally of positive cases has reached 4,21,730 while the death toll was at 6,808 on Wednesday.
According to the bulletin released by the health department, the day also saw as many as 6,860 patients getting discharged after recovery.
The bulletin further added that of the 9,540 positive cases, Bengaluru urban alone contributed 3,419 positive cases.
It added that out of the 99,470 active cases, 98,694 are in isolation wards while 776 are in ICU.
Of the 128 deaths, 41 were reported in Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru which saw 13 deaths and eight deaths in Ballari, while Dakshin Kannada, Koppala and Shivamogga districts reported six deaths each.
Bengaluru again tops the list even in total discharges registering 1,12,536 discharges, followed by Ballari with 20,201 while 15,909 discharges were registered in Mysuru.
A total of 35,31,441 samples were tested till date, whereas 70,322 cases were tested on Wednesday alone.
Meanwhile, India on Wednesday witnessed a spike of 89,706 fresh cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) taking the total tally to 43,70,128 with 1,115 deaths due to pandemic in last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.
The spike of 89,706 cases comes a day after India witnessed a decline of fresh cases on Tuesday with 75,809 cases.
