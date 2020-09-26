Patna: As the Election Commission announced the dates for the Bihar assembly elections, it seems to be a direct fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the RJD-led Opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan). However, in these elections several rookie parties and groupings will also be in the political fray.
One such grouping is the Left which had to be content with very few seats in the previous elections. Many other outfits will also come before the voters after having fought previous elections in alliance with other parties. These include the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Janata Dal (Rashtrawadi), Jantantrik Vikas Party (JVP) and others.
Former MP Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) has announced it will contest on 150 seats. It is no secret that Yadav, a former RJD leader, has carved his own political space in many regions of Bihar.
Pappu Yadav said Bihar is frustrated with the ruling party and the Opposition and was looking for an alternative political narrative offered by him.
JVP Chief Anil Kumar has also announced he will field party candidates on 150 seats. The party is considered strong in Buxar, Bhojpur and Rohtas districts.
Kumar said the development which has been claimed to have been done in Bihar has been exposed during the ongoing corona pandemic and such fake development promises were known to the people.
Former MP Ranjan Yadav, who has worked with RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav in the past, is also in the electoral fray contesting on a Janata Dal (Rashtrawadi) ticket in these elections. Party workers showed their strength on Friday, taking to the streets in protest against the Farm Bills passed by Parliament.
Janata Dal (Rashtrawadi) Convenor Ashfaq Rahman said his party is contesting as a constituent of the Union Democratic Alliance (UDA) which gives people an alternative political choice.
The performance of the Left-centric parties is also not considered to be better in Bihar. In the last elections, the Left parties had to be content with only three seats. However, in this election the Left is set to enter the political arena aligning with the Opposition Grand Alliance.
Then there is United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) formed by former MP and Samajwadi Janata Dal (Democratic) Chief Devendra Prasad Yadav and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
The AIMIM before the formation of its alliance with SJDD had declared to contest on 50 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The total seats United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) will contest has not been announced yet.
Election Commission of India Friday announced three phase election in Bihar starting from October 28. While elections for the 1st phase will take place on October 28 on 71 Assembly constituencies, elections for 2nd phase on 94 seats will take place on November 3 and 3rd phase poll on 78 Assembly seats on November 7, 2020.
Counting of votes will be done on November 10. All the results are expected to be declared by afternoon on the same day.
Also Read
