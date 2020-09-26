MHT CET 2020 Admit Card for PCB Group released, Download now

MHT CET 2020 for PCB Group: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has released on its official website mahacet.org the Hall Ticket, also called as Admit Card, of the PCB candidates who have regsitered for MHT CET October 2020 Examination.
MHT CET 2020 for students opting Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PC) will be held between October 01 to 09, as per the revised schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell.
Candidates registered for the PCB CET should check their name, photograph and other details correctly printed on the hall ticket. They should also check entrance exam date, time, shift, name and address of exam center clearly mentioned in the admit card.
"Separate notice will be published regarding download of PCM Group Admit Cards", the CET cell said.
As per the revised Time Table, MHT CET 2020 PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) will be conducted from October 1 to 9 whereas MHT CET 2020 PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics) will start on October 12 and continue till October 20.
The Maharashtra State CET Cell had in June postponed and deferred MHT CET and MAH MCA CET scheduled to be held in the months of July and August, 2020.
While MHT CET is compuslory entrance test for admission in first year engineering, MCA CET is conducted for admission in Post Graduate course MCA i.e Masters in Computer Application.
These Entrance Exams are normally conducted in April and May. This year however they were postponed and rescheduled in October becuase of Coronavirus pandemic.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Farmers across India erupt over Agri Bills
Also Read
Modi govt's anti-farmer agenda started in 2016 from Bihar: Congress
Dates Out. Read How COVID is Affecting Bihar Polls!
Over 56% voters in Bihar unhappy with Nitish, want new govt: Survey
Present state of Electronic Media bears parallels with 'Nazi Germany': SC told
Sara, a 5th grader, wins '2020 Google Doodle' for spreading kindness
Tablighis not behind Covid-19 spread: Bombay HC Nagpur Bench
Sudarshan TV issued show cause notice for code violation: Centre to SC
Sudarshan TV cites NDTV's 'Hindu Terror...' show in its affidavit on 'UPSC Jihad'
'Divisive Agenda, Hatred for Muslims': SC not to lift stay on Sudarshan TV show
Time to Introspect Muslim Angle in ISRO Spy Case of 1994
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi succumbs to Coronavirus
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' congratulates 4 timer Modi, after spotting in Time Magazine
Kashmiris today would rather be happy if ruled by China: Farooq Abdullah
'A Burning Issue': Erdogan again rakes Kashmir at UN General Assembly