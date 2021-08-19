WBJEE 2021 Seat Allotment: Round 1 result released

WBJEE 2021 Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in 1st Round Seat Allotment result of WBJEE 2021 Counselling.
1. Click here to go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. Click on View Seat Allotment Result Round No 1 and Pay acceptance fees.
3. Enter WBJEE Roll Number, Password and Security Pin as shown.
4. Click on Sign-in button to proceed.
5. Click on the relevant link to check the allotted seat,
6. Pay acceptance fees to confirm your admission.
Candidates should note that payment of seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires) and withdrawal by the candidate has been revised to August 21 to 24, 2021.
WBJEEB, Online Registration, payment of registration fee, Choice filling was started on Friday August 13, 2021.
Registration, payment of registration fee, Choice filling: August 13 to 16, 2021.
1st round of seat allotment result: August 19, 2021
Payment of Seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: August 21 to 24, 2021
2nd round of seat allotment result: August 27, 2021.
Payment of Seat acceptance fee for Round 2, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: August 27 to September 02, 2021.
Opting for Mop-Up round, payment of Mop-Up round fee, Choice filling: September 06 to 08, 2021.
Mop-Up round seat allotment result: September 11, 2021.
Payment of Seat acceptance fee for Mop up round, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission. Withdrawal by the candidate: September 11 to 15, 2021
WBJEE counselling started with the declaration of WBJEE 2021 result on Friday August 6.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had conducted on July 17, 2021 WBJEE in offline mode. Online application for the exam was started on February 23. The last date of application was March 23.
Close to 1 lakh students had appeared for the exam held following strict Covid-19 norms.
WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.
For more details on WBJEE counselling, seat matrix and other important details candidates can download “Information Bulletin WBJEE 2021” from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
