OFSS Inter 2nd Selection List 2021 Released: Direct Link

OFSS Inter Second Merit List 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released on OFSS admission website ofssbihar.in today i.e. Sunday September 12, 2021 the Second Merit List of the students seeking Inter admissions in various colleges for the academic year 2021-23 under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS).
1. Click here to go to the official website: ofssbihar.in.
2. Click on Second Selection List to check your name or click on Download Intimation Letter.
3. Select district and click on show.
4. The selection list in PDF will be displayed. Check your name.
The students who have registered and are seeking admission in BSEB Intermediate Science, Commerce and Arts streams should check their name in the OFSS Second Merit List and download OFSS Intermediate Intimation Letter and proceed for seat confirmation.
Students whose name appear in the second merit list should confirm their seat and complete OFSS Inter admission procedure before September 17, 2021.
ihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had released on August 18, 2021, OFSS Inter First Merit List, 1st Selection List, of students who have registered for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students website www.ofssbihar.info.
The students whose name appeared in the first list were given time till September 04, 2021 to complete the registration process based on the college allotted to them.
The Bihar board closed application process on August 10, 2021 after extending for multiple times the last date of application.
The board started receiving Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Amission 2021 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) from June 19, 2021.
The last date to apply for "Bihar Inter Class 11 admission 2021" was originally fixed as June 28. It has however been extended multiple times first till July 03, then July 30 and August 4, and for the last time till August 10, 2021 aimed at students from CBSE and CISCE ICSE 10th students whose results were delayed.
The date and time to release the 3rd list will be announced later on. After merit based admission, OFSS Inter Spot Admission will start.
