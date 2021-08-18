OFSS Inter 1st Merit List 2021 Today - Download Here

OFSS Bihar Intermediate 1st Merit List 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release today i.e. Wednesday August 18, 2021 OFSS Inter Merit List, Selection List, of students who have applied for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) for the academic year 2021-23 through Online Facilitation System For Students website www.ofssbihar.info.
In an official notification BSEB said OFSS 1st Merit List 2021, also called as Selection List, will be released at 11:00 am on August 18.
1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
2. Under Important Official Links section, click on "Download 1st Selection List".
3. Enter User name and ID if asked.
4. Check your name in the list if it is in PDF.
The students whose name appeared in the Merit List or Selection List should download the Intimation Letter from the official website and complete the Admission Process.
"Admission and slide up process for the students whose name appear in the first merit list should be completed from August 18 to 24, 2021", the BSEB said.
Along with Class 11 Inter Merit List, BSEB will also allow students to download OFSS Intimation Letter.
The board has also released 1st Selection List cut off alone with the merit list.
The Bihar board closed application process on August 10, 2021 after extending for multiple times the last date of application.
The board started receiving Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Amission 2021 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) from June 19, 2021.
The last date to apply for "Bihar Inter Class 11 admission 2021" was originally fixed as June 28. It has however been extended multiple times first till July 03, then July 30 and August 4, and for the last time till August 10, 2021 aimed at students from CBSE and CISCE ICSE 10th students whose results were delayed.
The date and time to release the 2nd and 3rd list will be announced later on. After merit based admission, OFSS Inter Spot Admission will start.
