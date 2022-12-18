CAP Round 2 Option Submission for MHT-CET 2022 Pharmacy Starts

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has asked students to fill and submit through the official website ph2022.mahacet.org Option Form (Choice and Preference form) for MHT CET 2022 Pharmacy CAP Round 2 underway for admission in First Year B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses for the academic year 2022-23 from today i.e. Sunday December 18, 2022.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on December 13, 2022 the Allotment Result of Pharmacy CAP Round 1 of candidates who have registered for admission in First Year B Pharm and Pharm D courses. The last date of admission confirmation for CAP Round 1 was December 16, 2022.
Following the completion of CAP Round 1, the CET Cell published on December 17, 2022 Seat Matrix for CAP Round 2 - the seats that remained vacant after the CAP Round 1.
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish PH 2022 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result on December 22, 2022 based on options and choices submitted by the candidates till December 20.
The candidates should hence properly study the "Seat Matrix" and "vacant seats" for Pharmacy CAP Round 2 published on the official website before filling the option form.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ph2022.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked "Already Registered" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with PH22 and Date of Birth.
4. Fill the option form, entering the correct choices and options of preferred colleges.
Candidates, who did not get admission in PH 2022 CAP Round 1 of counselling and now want to participate in further rounds, should note that the date and time for First Year Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) CAP Round 2 Option Form submission is between December 18 to 20, 2022.
Maharashtra CET Cell had started online registration of students seeking admission in B Pharmacy or Pharm D courses from September 28, 2022. The CET Cell had published Provisional Merit List of candidates on December 02 and Final Merit List and Seat Matrix (Details of vacant seats for Round 1) on December 7, 2022.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): September 28 to November 30, 2022
• Display of Ph 22 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: December 07, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 08 to 10, 2022
• Display of Ph 2022 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: December 13, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round II: December 17, 2022
• Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Round 2 allotment result: December 22, 2022
• Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 23 to 26, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: December 27, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: January 02, 2023
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2021 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
