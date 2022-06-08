Govt launches Geo-Spatial Self Certification Portal - What's New

[Screenshot]
New Delhi: In a big step towards liberalisation of the geospatial industry in India, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) on Tuesday launched the Self Certification Portal for conveying adherence to provisions of geospatial guidelines by individuals, companies, organisations and government agencies.
The portal (www.geospatial.dst.gov.in) was launched by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh.
The Centre claimed that as part of taking concrete steps to foster ease of doing business and entrepreneurship in the country with a focus on data and technology-driven development, it had released new geospatial data guidelines on February 15, which is "a much-needed change to liberalise the geospatial industry".
With the launch of the portal, individuals, companies, organisations and government agencies will now be free to process the acquired geospatial data, build applications and develop solutions in relation to such data and use such data products, applications, solutions, etc. by way of selling, distributing, sharing, swapping, disseminating, publishing, deprecating.
Self-certification will be used to convey adherence to these guidelines.
Using the portal will essentially cut down time spent on obtaining clearances and approvals drastically, which earlier, would take up to around a year's time.
Singh said the portal will streamline the process of creation of geospatial data, maps, products, solutions and services with the self-certification regime.
"The new self-certification portal facilitates all entities engaged in geospatial data-related activities to certify themselves easily within a few minutes. Thus there is much more freedom and prospects for the industry," he added.
Srivari Chandrasekhar, DST Secretary, said the liberalised geospatial regime would play a pivotal role to modernise agriculture, manufacturing, construction, utilities, disaster management, urban development and governance.
