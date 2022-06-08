Is Jatamansi An Effective Cure For Alopecia? Let’s Find Out

Hair is not just hair! It’s an intrinsic part of our identities. And unfortunately, it is another site where societal notions of what’s beautiful and what’s not are often projected. This is the case when we have beloved strands on our heads.
Now imagine having a hairless head for half of your life. Well, it’s as stressful as it gets! And this is what men suffer from after experiencing the first symptoms of alopecia. For those unaware, alopecia is an auto-immune disorder where a person’s immune system attacks the hair follicles, resulting in major hair loss.
This type of hair condition is often irreversible! But, can Ayurveda’s long-kept secret for hair fall- Jatamansi cure alopecia in men?
Of late, Jatamansi has created a buzz in the hair care segments, emerging as a potent solution to male hair loss. It counters and treats various underlying causes of hair fall, including the revival of damaged follicles, which is the case in alopecia. Precisely, hair regrowth in alopecia is possible with the use of jatamansi. Still unsure? Well. let us shed some more light on it.
In the case of alopecia, the immune system attacks the follicles, making them dead or weak. This ultimately results in frequent hair loss and restricts the hair growth cycle. And to treat the damaged follicles, remedies or medications laden with Jatamansi are quite beneficial. How is that so? This ayurvedic herb is known for its Snigdha (oily) and Ropan (healing) properties, a combination of which helps revive the health of follicles.
Moreover, the use of jatamansi, be it through oils or other topical solutions, contributes to follicular development. This promotes a healthy hair growth cycle. So, by rejuvenating the health of follicles, jatamansi does help counter alopecia.
Owing to the immune defence, alopecia also takes a toll on your scalp health. Yes! Along with hair loss, one is bound to experience itchiness and burning sensations on the scalp surface. And this is where jatamansi’s anti-inflammatory components come to the rescue. Using jatamansi-containing topical serums or oils can heal your scalp from the damage caused by alopecia.
Additionally, it helps maintain optimal sebum balance, which is necessary for hair regrowth. As you know, your hair health mirrors your scalp condition. And so, taking care of your scalp is among the first steps to curing alopecia and jatamansi is your go-to solution.
The first signs of hair regrowth in alopecia might come as good news, however, often the new hair falls out leading to bald patches. And so, it is important to provide your hair with the right treatment. Using jatamansi will give your hair the necessary nutrients that are essential for healthy growth. This will strengthen your mane and restrict the further loss of hair. And so, even in the later stages of alopecia treatment, jatamansi is an important and potent remedy.
Considering all these aspects, we can say that jatamansi is undoubtedly a prominent solution to treat alopecia. And if you are willing to try it now, just go for the brand new Jataa jatamansi hair oil, which is specifically designed to cater to men’s hair needs. It is laden with the goodness of jatamansi which will help counter alopecia effectively. Do give it a try now!
For more information on men’s hair issues, do visit Jataa Ayurveda.
