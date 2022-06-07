TMC releases 'Tripura Files' to expose Left, BJP misrule in state

Agartala: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday released 'Tripura Files', a short documentary film, to highlight the under development and misgovernance in Tripura and deprivation of the people since India's Independence, party leaders said here on Tuesday.
The Trinamool Congress' Tripura state in-charge and former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee said that the 'Tripura Files' was made with many episodes.
"Since India's Independence specially during the Left Front's 35 year's governance (1978 to 1988 and 1993 to 2018) and BJP-led government's 51 months rule, people of Tripura were not only deprived but also suffered with huge undemocratic activities, violence and atrocities. All these would be highlighted in the 'Tripura Files'," he told the media.
Accompanied by TMC's Tripura state President Subal Bhowmik and Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev and candidates of the June 23 by-elections, Rajib Banerjee said that Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo) is the only leader in India who not only defeated the Left parties in Bengal after 34 years but also beat the BJP.
"With the strength and guidance of Mamata Banerjee, the TMC would also defeat the BJP in Tripura in the upcoming by-elections and in next year's state assembly polls," he said.
The TMC leader asserted that the by-elections outcome in Tripura would herald the end of the BJP's misgovernance in Tripura.
Banerjee said that all the social schemes functional in Bengal would be introduced in Tripura without any additional financial burden or imposing any tax, once the party forms the government in the state.
"Since March 2018, after the BJP came to power in Tripura, all the elections, mostly local bodies' polls, turned into a farce and people could not cast their votes to elect their leaders," he claimed.
The Trinamool Congress has fielded candidates on all the four assembly seats, Panna Deb (Agartala), Sanhita Bhattacharya (Banerjee) (Town Bordowali), Arjun Sarkar (Surma) and Dr Mrinal Kanti Dev (Jubarajnagar).
The TMC has fielded two women candidates out of four nominees, Banerjee said.
