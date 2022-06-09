NATA June 2022 Admit Card Released - Download Here

NATA 2022 Admit Card: The Council of Architecture has released on its official website nata.in the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates appearing for the June 2022 National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).
"Admit card has been made live for first NATA Test", the Council of Architecture said on NATA official website.
1. Candidates should use this link to visit website: nata.in.
2. Log in using email address and password.
3. Click on the link marked with "Download Admit Card for NATA 2022".
4. Click on the give link to download your NATA Admit Card.
National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) fist session, also called as first attempt, will be held on June 12, 2022 whereas NATA 2nd and 3rd sessions will be respectively held on July 7 and Augut 7, 2022.
The exam is conducted by COA since 2006 for admission in first year B Acrh course.
For each applicant, Admit Card will be generated according to the schedule notified indicating the allotted Examination Centre for NATA 2022.
A downloadable version of the admit card will be published on the respective webpage of the candidate concerned.
An Examination Roll Number will also be generated for each candidate.
Candidate has to download the soft copy of the Admit Card from the website and has to appear in the examination with a printed hard copy at the concerned Examination Centre indicated in the downloaded Admit Card along with one original photo identity card-Voter Card/ Pan Card/ Aadhar Card/Driving Licence.
The examination centres as mentioned in the Admit Card is allocated to those candidates who have opted to appear for NATA 2022 examination at a Test centre.
Candidates can refer information brochure for NATA exam centre list, result date, syllabus and exam pattern.
