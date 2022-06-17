UP 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date, Time Confirmed

UP Board Result 2022 Date: The results of the UP Board High School (Class 10 or Matric) and Intermediate (Class 12th or Inter) examinations will be declared on Saturday June 18, 2022, it has been officially confirmed.
According to Uttar Pradesh Education Board or Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), 10th Matric and 12th Inter results will be announced at 02:00 PM Saturday.
Once declared, UP board exam results will be available for download on upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in.
Uttar Pradesh Education Board or Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has decided to send the 10th and 12th results 2022 to students on their email addresses.
This year, Class 10 High School Exams in Uttar Pradesh began on March 24, 2022 and continued till April 12, 2022. UP Board 2020 Class 12 Inter Exam were also held in the same period.
A total of 51,92,916 students from different districts of Uttar Pradesh had appeared for the two board exams.
UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 are conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) annually.
To pass the UP Board exams, candidates need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects. Candidates who are unable to get the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the compartment exams.
Students will get the signed print copies from the schools and junior colleges later on.
