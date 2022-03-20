BSEB 10th Result 2022: When, Where and How to Check

Bihar BSEB Class 10th Matric Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare the Class 10 (Class X Matric Secondary School) 2022 exam result on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in very soon.
Earlier there were reports that Bihar 10th result could be announced on or before March 25, 2022. This was after the Bihar board declared Class 12th Intermedicate 2022 result on March 16 - in record 19 days after the exam was held in Februray.
Board sources however now say that Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Matric Result 2022 will be declared by the first week of April. The board officials on the other hand have not publicly confirmed the Patna board 10th result date.
Latest reports also said the board has completed the evaluation of answer sheets and the result preparation is in the final stage and could be declared any time soon.
Once declared the result will be available on BSEB official website as well as on a number of other websites. Students can also check their 10th result and marks via SMS on their registered mobile phone.
1. Click here to go to the result website: bihar.indiaresults.com.
2. Click on the link "BSEB Class 10 Result 2022".
3. Enter your roll number.
4.
Click on "Get Results".
Candidates should note that along with board official websites - bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in, the Bihar board exam results are also declared on bihar.indiaresults.com - board's partner website to host results.
BSEB had declared the 12th result on March 16, 2022. Over 13 lakh students had appeared for Bihar board 12th exam 2022. As many as 42 Muslims from different districts of Bihar have figured in the 12th Inter Merit List of toppers.
In 2021, Bihar Metric result wad declared on April 05. A total of 08 Muslim students from different schools of Bihar secured their place in the BSEB 10th Toppers List 2021 released by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) last year.
The board had registered a pass percentage of 78.17 - a slight drop from 2020 when the pass percentage was 80.59.
