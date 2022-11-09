Maharashtra B Arch 2022 Round 1 Allotment Today - Direct Link

Maharashtra Architecture CAP Round 1 Allotment 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Wednesday November 09, 2022 on its official website arch2022.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round 1 of candidates who have applied for Admission to First Year Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) for the academic year 2022-23.
1. Click here to go to the official website: arch2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Provisional CAP Round Allotment 1 (09-11-2022)" in the Downloads section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with AR22 and Date of Birth.
4. Maharashtra B Architecture Admission 1st Allotment Result in PDF will be displayed.
5. Check your name and allotted college in the list.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has just mentioned date, and not a specific time, to release and publish B Arch allotment result. It will however publish the result by today evening.
Candidates who are allotted seats in B Arch 2022 first round should confirm their admission between November 10 to 12, 2022.
Candidates who do not get admission in B Ach CAP Round 1 should note that they can participate in CAP Round 2 which will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on November 13, 2022.
Online submission for B Arch 2022 Round 2 Counselling will start on November 14 to 16, 2022.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had published on October 27, 2022 Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to the Five Year Full Time Architecture program (B. Arch) Course for the academic year 2022-23.
The Final Merit List after correction and CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix were released on November 04, 2022.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): September 30 to October 22, 2022. (Originally fixed as Oct 10).
• Display of B Arch 2022 Provisional Merit List: October 27, 2022. (Originally fixed as Oct 11)
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: October 28 to 30, 2022
• Display of Arch22 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 04, 2022 (Originally scheduled on October 31, 2022)
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 04, 2022.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: November 05, to 07, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of Arch 22 CAP Round I: November 09, 2022.
• Reporting and admission confirmation for CAP Round 1: November 10, to 12, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: November 13, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: November 18, 2022.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Admission in First Year B Arch (Architecture - Arch 2022) started for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra B Architecture (BArch 2022) Counselling starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on September 15, 2022 along with National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by Council of Architecture.
