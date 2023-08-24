Gujarat NEET UG 2023: Round 2 Choice Filling Starts

Gujarat NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2023: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started Choice Filling for Round 2 of NEET UG 2023 MBBS and BDS Admission Counselling through its official website medadmgujarat.org.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling is conducted for admission in Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy for the academic year 2023-24.
The Committee has released the NEET 2020 Round 2 Counselling of MBBS and BDS only.
Accordingly it started choice filling for Round 2 from Wednesday August 23, 2023. The last date of second round choice filling is August 27, 2023 till 03:00 pm.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.ncode.in.
2. Click on "Candidate Registration/Login" under Online Services section of the Home Page.
3. Login using ID, Password and 14-digit pin.
4. Entre choices and options as per your preference.
5. Save and submit.
All the candidates, included in the Merit List of ACPUGMEC, can participate in 2nd and subsequent rounds of Gujarat Medical Admission Counselling, irrespective of their status in the previous round.
The ACPUGMEC will display the choice filled by the candidates by mid-night on August 27, 2023. The processing of round 2 seat allotment will be done on August 28 and 29, 2023. The committee will then release Gujarat NEET 2023 Second Round allotment result based on choices filled by the candidates.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students who wish to participate in Gujarat NEET UG 2023 MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Round 2 Counselling 2023 from August 19, 2023. The last date of application was August 21, 2023.
ACPUGMEC had earlier revised the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 allotment. Accordingly, it published round 1 result on August 12, 2023. Last date to report by students who were allotted seats in round 1 was August 18, 2023.
