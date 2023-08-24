Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling: Choice Filling Till Aug 28

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Second Round Counselling: Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has published on its official website tnmedicalselection.net the complete schedule -- including choice filling and allotment result publication dates -- of TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling (Round 2) to be conducted for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses for the academic year 2023-24.
According to the admission notification released Sunday, the counselling will be done as per the rank list and NEET score of the candidates.
The TN Health Department had released on July 16, 2023 the Merit List (Rank List) giving the rank and score of the registered candidates.
As per the NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Schedule released by Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee, choice filling and locking, and payment of fees for candidates having rank from MQ GR 001 to GR 13179 and NEET score from 715 to 107 will be held from today i.e. August 24 to August 28, 2023 till 05:00 PM.
Processing of 2nd Round Seat Allotment will be done from August 29 to 30, 2023, and result will be published on August 31, 2023.
“TN NEET UG 2023 Second Round Seat allotment result will be released on August 31, 2023. Candidates participating in second round will be able to download provisional allotment order from Septembet 01 to 04, 2023”, TN Medical Selection Committee said.
“TN NEET UG 2023 Second Round Seat allotment result will be released on August 31, 2023. Candidates participating in second round will be able to download provisional allotment order from Septembet 01 to 04, 2023”, TN Medical Selection Committee said.
Along with the admission schedule, TN Health Department has also released guideline for second round counselling including details of fees payment.
“Candidates who are participating in the online counselling for MBBS/BDS Degree Courses will have to remit a non-refundable amount of Rs.500/- as processing fee via Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking”, the committee said.
• The candidates who wish to retain the college taken in first round of online counseling need not participate in second Round of counseling.
• Candidates will have the option of choice filling for the categories for which they have applied in Round-I.
• Candidates can edit their choices any number of times before locking, but once locked they will not be allowed to edit.
• If the candidate does not lock his/her choices till the last date
(28/08/2023 5 PM) their choices will be automatically locked.
• The candidates who wish to retain the college taken in first round of online counseling need not participate in second Round of counseling.
• Candidates will have the option of choice filling for the categories for which they have applied in Round-I.
• Candidates can edit their choices any number of times before locking, but once locked they will not be allowed to edit.
• If the candidate does not lock his/her choices till the last date
(28/08/2023 5 PM) their choices will be automatically locked.
"As the Round 2 counselling is a Re-allotment round candidates will not
be allowed for categories which they have opted out as mentioned in the prospectus Clause 17 II (d). For Example, if a candidate has not opted for any of the Self Financing MBBS (Category B) in Round 1 he will not be allowed for that category in Round 2", TN Medical Selection Committee said.
TN Medical Selection Committee had released on August 06, 2023 NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Result.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.